Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26875 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
