Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26875 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - October 18, 2018
Seller BAC
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - February 27, 2018
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction BAC - May 30, 2017
Seller BAC
Date May 30, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

