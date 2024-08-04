Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gold commemorative coins 200000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

200000 Zlotych 1990

Fryderyk Chopin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 13 0 9
200000 Zlotych 1990

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 13 0 15
200000 Zlotych 1990

Jozef Pilsudski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 10 0 6
200000 Zlotych 1990

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1990 MW 1,001 0 52
