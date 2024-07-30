Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 13

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
8939 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10165 $
Price in auction currency 45000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
