200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
