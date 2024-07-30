200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (38) UNC (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) PF69 (4) PF68 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (11) Service NGC (10) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (17)

Numimarket (5)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (17)

Wójcicki (1)