Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place May 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (17)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1990 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search