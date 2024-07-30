Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 10
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10574 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search