Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 10

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 48,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10574 $
Price in auction currency 40000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

