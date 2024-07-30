200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

