Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 13

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 55,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
10839 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
