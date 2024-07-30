Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9978 oz) 62,1378 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 16

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 500000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 259 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
14586 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
15606 $
Price in auction currency 58000 PLN
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
