1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 373,2 g
- Pure gold (11,9867 oz) 372,8268 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 1
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 1000000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Philadelphia
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
48375 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71740 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
