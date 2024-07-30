Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 373,2 g
  • Pure gold (11,9867 oz) 372,8268 g
  • Diameter 65 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 1

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 1000000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Philadelphia
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 200,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
48375 $
Price in auction currency 190000 PLN
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71740 $
Price in auction currency 200000 PLN
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Fryderyk Chopin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search