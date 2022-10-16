50 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

