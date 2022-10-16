Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 50 Zlotych 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 28,707,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 50 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Poland 50 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Poland 50 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 50 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 50 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
