Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
