Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,2473 oz) 7,6923 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 50000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,750. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (3)
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1990 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 50000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search