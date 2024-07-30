Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
50000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,7 g
- Pure gold (0,2473 oz) 7,6923 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 50000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 50000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 10,750. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
989 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
