Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,68 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 37,341,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

