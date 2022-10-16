Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,68 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 37,341,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
