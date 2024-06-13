Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW. Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

