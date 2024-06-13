Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW. Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 8,8 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 100 Zlotych 1990 MW (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
