Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 MW. Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 8,8 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 100 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2146 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 850. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (11)
- Numimarket (4)
- Stary Sklep (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wu-eL (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search