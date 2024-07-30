1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1000000 Zlotych 1990 "Jozef Pilsudski". This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Philadelphia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 220,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

