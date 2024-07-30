Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,55 g
- Pure gold (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 1,001
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 100000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2636 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2239 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
