100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)