Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 15,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,4994 oz) 15,5345 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 1,001

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 100000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 464 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2636 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2239 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 100000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Heritage - August 9, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2012
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 100000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

