Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,3035 oz) 9,4405 g
  • Diameter 32,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,004

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2015.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
618 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1446 $
Price in auction currency 5800 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction WDA - MiM - June 1, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 1, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

