20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

