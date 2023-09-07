Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1990 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1990 MW Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,65 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 104,712,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.

Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 23, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2019
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

