Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1990 MW. Copper-Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1990 with mark MW. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Numis Poland auction for PLN 2,800. Bidding took place November 21, 2020.
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 23, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
