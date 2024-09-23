Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 20 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
20 Zlotych 1973-1976
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1973 25,000,000 0 381974 12,000,000 0 241976 20,000,000 0 18
20 Zlotych 1974-1983Marceli Nowotko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1974 MW 10,000,000 0 101975 10,000,000 0 101976 20,000,000 0 171976 MW 30,000,000 0 261977 MW 16,000,000 0 91983 MW 152,000 0 64
20 Zlotych 1984-1988
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1984 MW 12,703,000 - 0 31985 MW 15,514,000 - 0 21986 MW 37,959,000 5,000 0 231987 MW 22,213,000 5,000 0 91988 MW 14,994,000 5,000 0 14
20 Zlotych 1989-1990
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW Copper-Nickel 95,974,000 5,000 0 41990 MW Copper-Nickel 104,712,000 5,000 0 9
