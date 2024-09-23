Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 20 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

20 Zlotych 1973-1976

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1973 25,000,000 0 381974 12,000,000 0 241976 20,000,000 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

20 Zlotych 1974-1983

Marceli Nowotko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW 10,000,000 0 101975 10,000,000 0 101976 20,000,000 0 171976 MW 30,000,000 0 261977 MW 16,000,000 0 91983 MW 152,000 0 64
type-coin
type-coin

20 Zlotych 1984-1988

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW 12,703,000 - 0 31985 MW 15,514,000 - 0 21986 MW 37,959,000 5,000 0 231987 MW 22,213,000 5,000 0 91988 MW 14,994,000 5,000 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

20 Zlotych 1989-1990

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW Copper-Nickel 95,974,000 5,000 0 41990 MW Copper-Nickel 104,712,000 5,000 0 9
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic All Polish coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search