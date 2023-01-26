Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,15 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Kremnica
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

