Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,15 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 1975
- Mint Kremnica
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko". This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Kremnica Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 858 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 20 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 1975 "Marceli Nowotko", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search