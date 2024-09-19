Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1975
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 24
200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Silver
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 14
10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 37
10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 6
10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Aluminum
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
