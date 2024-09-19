Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1975

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1975 Marceli Nowotko
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1975 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
10 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1975
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1975
5 Zlotych 1975
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 2 Zlote 1975 WK
Reverse 2 Zlote 1975 WK
2 Zlote 1975 WK
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 1 Zloty 1975 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1975 MW
1 Zloty 1975 MW
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1 Zloty 1975
Reverse 1 Zloty 1975
1 Zloty 1975
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 50 Groszy 1975
Reverse 50 Groszy 1975
50 Groszy 1975
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 20 Groszy 1975 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1975 MW
20 Groszy 1975 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 10 Groszy 1975 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1975 MW
10 Groszy 1975 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 21

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW 30 years of Victory over Fascism Silver
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 73
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW The Royal Castle in Warsaw
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW The Royal Castle in Warsaw Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 70
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Ignacy Jan Paderewski Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 77
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Helena Modrzejewska Silver
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 73

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ International Women's Year
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ International Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ International Women's Year Copper-Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 21

Pattern coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Silver
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1975 MW JMN Pattern 30 years of Victory over Fascism Silver
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern The Royal Castle in Warsaw Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Helena Modrzejewska Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern Helena Modrzejewska Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern Helena Modrzejewska
100 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern Helena Modrzejewska Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 1975 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski
100 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern Ignacy Jan Paderewski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern International Women's Year
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern International Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern International Women's Year Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern International Women's Year
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern International Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1975 MW AJ Pattern International Women's Year Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern International Women's Year
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern International Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern International Women's Year Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern International Women's Year
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern International Women's Year
20 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern International Women's Year Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Nickel
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1975 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Aluminum
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Zlote 1975 JMN Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1975 JMN Pattern
2 Zlote 1975 JMN Pattern Brass
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Zlote 1975 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1975 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1975 MW Pattern Iron
Average price
Sales
0 0
