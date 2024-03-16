Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,2 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1975 "30 years of Victory over Fascism" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377549 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 760. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 1975 MW "30 years of Victory over Fascism" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

