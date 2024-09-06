Pattern coins 200 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
200 Zlotych 1974 Pattern30 years of Polish People's Republic
200 Zlotych 1975 Pattern30 years of Victory over Fascism
200 Zlotych 1976 PatternXXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
200 Zlotych 1979 PatternMieszko I
200 Zlotych 1980 PatternXIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
200 Zlotych 1980 PatternBolesław I the Brave
200 Zlotych 1980 PatternCasimir I the Restorer
200 Zlotych 1981 PatternBoleslaw II the Generous
200 Zlotych 1981 PatternWladyslaw I Herman
200 Zlotych 1982 PatternXII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 PatternBoleslaw III Krzywousty
200 Zlotych 1982-1986 PatternJohn Paul II
200 Zlotych 1983 PatternJohn III Sobieski
200 Zlotych 1983 Pattern300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary
200 Zlotych 1984 PatternXIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 PatternXXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
200 Zlotych 1985 PatternMother's Health Center
200 Zlotych 1985 PatternXIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986
200 Zlotych 1986 PatternWladyslaw the Short
200 Zlotych 1986 PatternOwl
200 Zlotych 1987 PatternXXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
200 Zlotych 1987 PatternEuropean Football Championship 1988
200 Zlotych 1988 PatternXIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990