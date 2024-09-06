Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 200 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1974 Pattern

30 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1974 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 341974 MW JMN Silver. Reeded edge 20 0 221974 MW JMN Silver. Plain edge - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1975 Pattern

30 years of Victory over Fascism
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 MW Nickel 500 0 261975 MW Silver 20 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1975 Pattern

30 years of Victory over Fascism
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 MW Nickel 500 - 0 221975 MW Silver - 10,054 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1975 Pattern

30 years of Victory over Fascism
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 MW JMN Nickel 500 - 0 241975 MW JMN Silver - 10,030 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW SW Nickel 500 0 221976 MW Silver 6,048 0 17
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 291976 MW Silver 6,050 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

XXI Summer Olympic Games - Montreal 1976
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 291976 MW Silver 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Mieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 201979 MW Silver 100 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Mieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 241979 MW Silver 4,100 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel. Without Flame 500 0 311980 MW Nickel. Flame 500 0 301980 MW Silver. Without Flame 100 0 01980 MW Silver. Flame 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel. Without Flame 500 0 261980 MW Nickel. Flame 500 0 261980 MW Silver. Without Flame 3,620 0 81980 MW Silver. Flame 3,620 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 261980 MW Silver 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 211980 MW Silver 4,020 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Casimir I the Restorer
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 281980 MW Silver 20 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Casimir I the Restorer
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 261980 MW Silver 4,020 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Boleslaw II the Generous
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 231981 MW Silver 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Boleslaw II the Generous
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 231981 MW Silver 4,020 0 221981 MW Copper-Nickel - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Wladyslaw I Herman
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 221981 MW Silver 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Wladyslaw I Herman
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 221981 MW Silver 4,020 0 29
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 211982 MW JMN Nickel. ESPAÑA 82 500 0 221982 MW JMN Silver - 0 01982 MW JMN Silver. ESPAÑA 82 6,000 2 17
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW JMN Nickel 500 0 261982 MW JMN Silver 6,002 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW EO Nickel 500 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW SW Nickel 500 0 291982 MW SW Silver 3,000 0 26
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1982-1986 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 CHI Silver 6 6 0 01985 CHI Silver 5 5 0 01985 CHI Gold 5 5 0 01986 CHI Silver 6 6 0 31986 CHI Gold 6 6 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1983 Pattern

John III Sobieski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 MW SW Nickel 500 0 321983 MW SW Silver - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1983 Pattern

300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 MW EO Nickel 500 0 271983 MW EO Silver 4,000 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1984 Pattern

XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW SW Nickel 500 0 341984 MW SW Silver - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1984 Pattern

XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 321984 MW Silver - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

Mother's Health Center
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW SW Nickel 500 0 651985 MW SW Zinc 37,300 0 35
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW TT Nickel 500 0 361985 MW TT Copper-Nickel 15,000 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

Wladyslaw the Short
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW SW Nickel 500 0 311986 MW SW Copper-Nickel 10,000 0 29
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

Owl
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 271986 MW ET Copper-Nickel 6,000 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW TT Nickel 500 0 461987 MW TT Copper-Nickel 10,000 0 15
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

European Football Championship 1988
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 481987 MW ET Copper-Nickel 15,000 0 19
type-coin
type-coin

200 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 571988 MW ET Copper-Nickel 10,000 0 22
