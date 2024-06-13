Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 MW SW "Wladyslaw the Short". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1986 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 9, 2018.

