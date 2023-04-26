Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200 Zlotych 1982 "XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982" with mark MW JMN. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1551 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

