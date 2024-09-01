Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1982

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1982 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1982 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1982 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1982 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1982 MW
5 Zlotych 1982 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Zlote 1982 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1982 MW
2 Zlote 1982 MW
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 1 Zloty 1982 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1982 MW
1 Zloty 1982 MW
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 50 Groszy 1982 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1982 MW
50 Groszy 1982 MW
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 14

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
Average price 4200 $
Sales
1 57
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 76
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW John Paul II Gold
Average price 690 $
Sales
0 118

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982 MW John Paul II Silver
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 107
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Boleslaw III Krzywousty
200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Boleslaw III Krzywousty Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI John Paul II
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI John Paul II
200 Zlotych 1982 CHI John Paul II Silver
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 156
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI John Paul II
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1982 CHI John Paul II
100 Zlotych 1982 CHI John Paul II
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 204
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Stork
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Stork
100 Zlotych 1982 MW Stork Silver
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 65

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Boleslaw III Krzywousty
50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Boleslaw III Krzywousty Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 19

Pattern coins

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 200 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW Pattern John Paul II Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"
500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth" Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"
500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth" Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 46
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Nickel
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Nickel. ESPAÑA 82
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Silver. ESPAÑA 82
Average price 35 $
Sales
2 17
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Silver
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
200 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
200 Zlotych 1982 MW SW Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty Silver
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1982 CHI Pattern John Paul II
200 Zlotych 1982 CHI Pattern John Paul II Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Stork
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Stork
100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Stork Nickel
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Storks
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Storks
100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Storks Nickel
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Storks
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Storks
100 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern Storks Silver
Average price 75 $
Sales
1 27
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty
50 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Boleslaw III Krzywousty Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1982 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Aluminum
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 10
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search