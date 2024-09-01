Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1982
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth" Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 33
500 Zlotych 1982 MW EO Pattern Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth" Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
1 46
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Nickel
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 21
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Nickel. ESPAÑA 82
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 22
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Silver. ESPAÑA 82
Average price 35 $
Sales
2 17
200 Zlotych 1982 MW JMN Pattern XII World Cup FIFA - Spain 1982 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 26
