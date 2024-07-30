2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.

Сondition PROOF (58) UNC (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (4) MS68 (1) MS64 (1) PF70 (4) PF69 (14) PF68 (4) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (4) PF62 (2) PF61 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (33) DPL (2) Service NGC (35) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Goldberg (4)

Heritage (16)

Künker (2)

Marciniak (6)

Niemczyk (9)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stack's (9)

Stary Sklep (7)

WCN (7)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)