Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,8 g
- Pure gold (0,1968 oz) 6,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
- Mintage PROOF 1,250
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Balerna
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark CHI SW. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Balerna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place September 27, 2007.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
668 $
Price in auction currency 2700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3200 PLN
