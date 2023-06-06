5 Zlotych 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1982 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (1) PF68 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (9)