Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1982 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Zlotych 1982 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,0 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 25,379,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1982 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 5 Zlotych 1982 MW at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
