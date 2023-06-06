Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1982 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,0 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 25,379,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1982 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 728 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1982 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
