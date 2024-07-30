Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1982 CHI SW "John Paul II" (Poland, Peoples Republic)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,8 g
  • Pure gold (0,1968 oz) 6,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6
  • Mintage PROOF 6

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1982
  • Mint Balerna
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

