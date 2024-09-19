Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 2000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1977 Pattern

Fryderyk Chopin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1977 MW Nickel 500 0 461977 MW Gold 6 0 01977 MW Aluminum - 0 21977 MW Copper - 0 11977 MW Silver - 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 311979 MW Gold 5 0 01979 MW Silver - 0 21979 MW Copper - 0 01979 MW Aluminum - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Marie Curie
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 341979 MW Gold 6 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Mieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 441979 MW Gold 4 0 01979 MW Bronze - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1979 Pattern

Mieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1979 MW Nickel 500 0 361979 MW Gold 4 0 01979 MW Bronze - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 411980 MW Gold 3 0 41980 MW Bronze - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

XIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel - 500 0 371980 MW Gold 3 1,500 0 321980 MW Bronze - - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Bolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 371980 MW Gold 6 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1980 Pattern

Casimir I the Restorer
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1980 MW Nickel 500 0 351980 MW Gold 6 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Boleslaw II the Generous
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 341981 MW Gold 4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1981 Pattern

Wladyslaw I Herman
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1981 MW Nickel 500 0 351981 MW Gold 4 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1982-1986 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 CHI SW 6 6 0 01985 CHI SW 5 5 0 01986 CHI SW 6 6 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 321987 MW SW Gold 9 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 35
type-coin
type-coin

2000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 34
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic All Polish coins Polish coins 2000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search