Pattern coins 2000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

2000 Zlotych 1977 PatternFryderyk Chopin
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1977 MW Nickel 500 0 461977 MW Gold 6 0 01977 MW Aluminum - 0 21977 MW Copper - 0 11977 MW Silver - 0 7
2000 Zlotych 1979 PatternNicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1979 MW Nickel 500 0 311979 MW Gold 5 0 01979 MW Silver - 0 21979 MW Copper - 0 01979 MW Aluminum - 0 1
2000 Zlotych 1979 PatternMarie Curie
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1979 MW Nickel 500 0 341979 MW Gold 6 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1979 PatternMieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1979 MW Nickel 500 0 441979 MW Gold 4 0 01979 MW Bronze - 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1979 PatternMieszko I
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1979 MW Nickel 500 0 361979 MW Gold 4 0 01979 MW Bronze - 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1980 PatternXIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1980 MW Nickel 500 0 411980 MW Gold 3 0 41980 MW Bronze - 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1980 PatternXIII Winter Olympic Games - Lake Placid 1980
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1980 MW Nickel - 500 0 371980 MW Gold 3 1,500 0 321980 MW Bronze - - 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1980 PatternBolesław I the Brave
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1980 MW Nickel 500 0 371980 MW Gold 6 0 1
2000 Zlotych 1980 PatternCasimir I the Restorer
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1980 MW Nickel 500 0 351980 MW Gold 6 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1981 PatternBoleslaw II the Generous
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1981 MW Nickel 500 0 341981 MW Gold 4 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1981 PatternWladyslaw I Herman
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1981 MW Nickel 500 0 351981 MW Gold 4 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1982-1986 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1982 CHI SW 6 6 0 01985 CHI SW 5 5 0 01986 CHI SW 6 6 0 0
2000 Zlotych 1987 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 321987 MW SW Gold 9 0 2
2000 Zlotych 1988 PatternJohn Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 35
2000 Zlotych 1989 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 34
