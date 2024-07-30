Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,7 g
- Pure gold (0,2473 oz) 7,6923 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 9
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 2000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
