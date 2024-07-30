Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Pure gold (0,2473 oz) 7,6923 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 9

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 2000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II" with mark MW SW. Gold. This gold coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,500. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Poland 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
6469 $
Price in auction currency 24500 PLN
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2000 Zlotych 1987 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

