Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1987
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 50
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 34
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 41
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 24
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Nickel
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 28
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 35
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 27
200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 46
200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 15
200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 48
200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 19
