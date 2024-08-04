Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1987

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1987 MW
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1987 MW
20 Zlotych 1987 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1987 MW
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1987 MW
10 Zlotych 1987 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1987 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1987 MW
5 Zlotych 1987 MW
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 1987 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1987 MW
2 Zlote 1987 MW
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 1 Zloty 1987 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1987 MW
1 Zloty 1987 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 50 Groszy 1987 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1987 MW
50 Groszy 1987 MW
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 11

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Average price 30000 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II Gold
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II Gold
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II Gold
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II Gold
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 3

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW John Paul II Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
1 154
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT European Football Championship 1988
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT European Football Championship 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT European Football Championship 1988 Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW Casimir III the Great
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW Casimir III the Great
500 Zlotych 1987 MW Casimir III the Great Silver
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 34

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW Casimir III the Great
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW Casimir III the Great
100 Zlotych 1987 MW Casimir III the Great Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 24

Pattern coins

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
200000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
10000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Gold
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
5000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
2000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Gold
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern Casimir III the Great
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern Casimir III the Great
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern Casimir III the Great Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern Casimir III the Great
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern Casimir III the Great
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern Casimir III the Great Silver
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Silesian Museum in Katowice
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Silesian Museum in Katowice
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Silesian Museum in Katowice Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Silesian Museum in Katowice
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Silesian Museum in Katowice
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Silesian Museum in Katowice Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD Pattern Wrocław
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD Pattern Wrocław
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD Pattern Wrocław Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD Pattern Wrocław
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD Pattern Wrocław
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW JD Pattern Wrocław Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Nickel
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW Pattern John Paul II Gold
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
500 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
500 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great Silver
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Nickel
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
500 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
200 Zlotych 1987 MW TT Pattern XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996 Copper-Nickel
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988
200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988
200 Zlotych 1987 MW ET Pattern European Football Championship 1988 Copper-Nickel
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
100 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great
100 Zlotych 1987 MW Pattern Casimir III the Great Copper-Nickel
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1987 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1987 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1987 MW Pattern Brass
Average price 600 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Zloty 1987 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1987 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1987 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 8
