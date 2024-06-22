Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (3)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 195 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1987 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search