Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (8) No grade (2) Condition (slab) PF69 (4) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (7)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (3)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (5)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (3)