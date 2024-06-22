Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 MW SW "Casimir III the Great". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1987
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2883 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1000 Zlotych 1987 "Casimir III the Great", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search