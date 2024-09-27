Pattern coins 1000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
1000 Zlotych 1982 PatternJohn Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1982-1986 PatternJohn Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1984 PatternWincenty Witos
1000 Zlotych 1984 PatternSwan
1000 Zlotych 1984 Pattern40 years of Polish People's Republic
1000 Zlotych 1985 PatternPrzemysl II
1000 Zlotych 1985 PatternSquirrel
1000 Zlotych 1985 Pattern40 years of the UN
1000 Zlotych 1985-1986 PatternMother's Health Center
1000 Zlotych 1986 PatternNational Act Of School Aid
1000 Zlotych 1986 PatternXIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986
1000 Zlotych 1986 PatternWladysław I Lokietek
1000 Zlotych 1986 PatternOwl
1000 Zlotych 1987 PatternCasimir III the Great
1000 Zlotych 1987 PatternSilesian Museum in Katowice
1000 Zlotych 1987 PatternWrocław
1000 Zlotych 1987 PatternXV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
1000 Zlotych 1987 PatternXXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
1000 Zlotych 1987 PatternJohn Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1988 PatternJadwiga
1000 Zlotych 1988 PatternXIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
1000 Zlotych 1988 PatternJohn Paul II - 10 years pontification
1000 Zlotych 1989 PatternJohn Paul II