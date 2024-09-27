Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 1000 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

1000 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW Nickel 500 0 29
1000 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW SW Nickel 500 0 131982 MW SW Silver 10,000 0 59
1000 Zlotych 1982-1986 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 CHI SW Gold 6 6 0 01985 CHI SW Gold 5 5 0 01986 CHI SW Gold 6 6 0 0
1000 Zlotych 1984 Pattern

Wincenty Witos
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 311984 MW Silver 3,000 0 19
1000 Zlotych 1984 Pattern

Swan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 241984 MW Silver 5,700 0 45
1000 Zlotych 1984 Pattern

40 years of Polish People's Republic
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW Nickel 500 0 231984 MW Silver 2,004 0 17
1000 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

Przemysl II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 301985 MW Silver 2,500 0 24
1000 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

Squirrel
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 201985 MW Silver 2,500 0 35
1000 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

40 years of the UN
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 291985 MW Silver 2,500 0 21
1000 Zlotych 1985-1986 Pattern

Mother's Health Center
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 291985 MW Silver 2,500 0 171986 MW Silver 22,000 0 25
1000 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

National Act Of School Aid
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW Nickel 500 0 351986 MW Silver 25,400 0 32
1000 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 301986 MW ET Silver 9,000 0 22
1000 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

Wladysław I Lokietek
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW EO Nickel 500 0 371986 MW EO Silver 2,500 0 20
1000 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

Owl
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 221986 MW ET Silver 6,000 0 26
1000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 271987 MW SW Silver 2,500 0 32
1000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

Silesian Museum in Katowice
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW Nickel 500 0 381987 MW Silver 11,500 0 24
1000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

Wrocław
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW JD Nickel 500 0 431987 MW JD Silver 24,000 0 48
1000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 501987 MW ET Silver 10,000 0 34
1000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 411987 MW ET Silver 10,000 0 24
1000 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW SW Nickel 500 0 281987 MW SW Gold 9 0 1
1000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 321988 MW ET Silver 2,500 0 34
1000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 361988 MW ET Silver 7,000 0 15
1000 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

John Paul II - 10 years pontification
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 26
1000 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW ET Nickel 500 0 30
