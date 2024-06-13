Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,275. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.

