Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 MW "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 12,9 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1982
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1982 "John Paul II" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1581 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,275. Bidding took place December 14, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
