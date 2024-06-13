Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,8 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1000 Zlotych
- Year 1984
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
