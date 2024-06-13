Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,8 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1000 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1000 Zlotych 1984 "Wincenty Witos" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1770 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 650. Bidding took place September 8, 2018.

Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW "Wincenty Witos" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

