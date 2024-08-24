Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1984
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 23
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Silver
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 17
200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 34
200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 32
200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Silver
Average price —
Sales
0 0
100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 29
100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3
