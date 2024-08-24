Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1984

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1984 MW
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1984 MW
20 Zlotych 1984 MW
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1984 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW
10 Zlotych 1984 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1984 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1984 MW
5 Zlotych 1984 MW
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 2 Zlote 1984 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1984 MW
2 Zlote 1984 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Zloty 1984 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1984 MW
1 Zloty 1984 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 50 Groszy 1984 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1984 MW
50 Groszy 1984 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 18

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Swan
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Swan
500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Swan Silver
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 MW XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Silver
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 38

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Wincenty Witos
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Wincenty Witos
100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Wincenty Witos Copper-Nickel
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW 40 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW 40 years of Polish People's Republic
100 Zlotych 1984 MW 40 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 14

Pattern coins

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Wincenty Witos
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Wincenty Witos
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Wincenty Witos Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Wincenty Witos
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Wincenty Witos
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Wincenty Witos Silver
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Swan
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Swan
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Swan Nickel
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Swan
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Swan
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Swan Silver
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
1000 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Silver
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Pattern Swan
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Pattern Swan
500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Pattern Swan Nickel
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Pattern Swan
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Pattern Swan
500 Zlotych 1984 MW EO Pattern Swan Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 MW SW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
200 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Pattern Wincenty Witos
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Pattern Wincenty Witos
100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Pattern Wincenty Witos Nickel
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Pattern Wincenty Witos
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Pattern Wincenty Witos
100 Zlotych 1984 MW TT Pattern Wincenty Witos Copper-Nickel
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic
100 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern 40 years of Polish People's Republic Copper-Nickel
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
20 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
20 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
10 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern
10 Zlotych 1984 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty 1984 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1984 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1984 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 22
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search