Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
