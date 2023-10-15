Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Zlotych 1984 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 15,756,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1984
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS68 GCN
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1984 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1984 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

