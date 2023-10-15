10 Zlotych 1984 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1984 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

