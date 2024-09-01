Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Circulation coins 10 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
10 Zlotych 1959-1973200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1959-1969Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1959 JG 12,559,000 0 511965 MW JG 3,000,000 0 691967 MW JG 2,128,000 0 351968 MW JG 9,389,000 0 401969 MW JG 8,612,000 0 66
10 Zlotych 1975-1984100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1975 MW 35,000,000 - 0 191976 MW 20,000,000 - 0 121977 MW 25,000,000 - 0 101978 MW 4,006,999 - 0 81981 MW 2,655,000 5,000 0 171982 MW 16,341,000 5,000 0 171983 MW 14,248,000 - 0 161984 MW 19,064,000 - 0 11
10 Zlotych 1975-1977200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1975 MW AJ 35,000,000 0 401976 MW AJ 20,000,000 0 371977 MW AJ - 0 3
10 Zlotych 1984-1988
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1984 MW 15,756,000 - 0 81985 MW 5,282,000 - 0 61986 MW 31,043,000 5,000 0 51987 MW 69,636,000 5,000 0 171988 MW Copper-Nickel 102,493,000 5,000 0 12
10 Zlotych 1989-1990
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1989 MW Brass 80,800,000 5,000 0 71990 MW Brass 106,892,000 5,000 0 11
