Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 10 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1959-1973

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1959 13,107,000 0 391960 27,551,000 0 391966 MW 4,157,000 0 881969 MW 5,428,000 0 811970 MW 13,783,000 0 791971 MW 12,000,000 0 181972 MW Copper-Nickel 10,000,000 0 471973 MW 3,900,000 0 40
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1959-1969

Nicolaus Copernicus
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1959 JG 12,559,000 0 511965 MW JG 3,000,000 0 691967 MW JG 2,128,000 0 351968 MW JG 9,389,000 0 401969 MW JG 8,612,000 0 66
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1975-1984

100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1975 MW 35,000,000 - 0 191976 MW 20,000,000 - 0 121977 MW 25,000,000 - 0 101978 MW 4,006,999 - 0 81981 MW 2,655,000 5,000 0 171982 MW 16,341,000 5,000 0 171983 MW 14,248,000 - 0 161984 MW 19,064,000 - 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1975-1977

200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1975 MW AJ 35,000,000 0 401976 MW AJ 20,000,000 0 371977 MW AJ - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1984-1988

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW 15,756,000 - 0 81985 MW 5,282,000 - 0 61986 MW 31,043,000 5,000 0 51987 MW 69,636,000 5,000 0 171988 MW Copper-Nickel 102,493,000 5,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

10 Zlotych 1989-1990

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW Brass 80,800,000 5,000 0 71990 MW Brass 106,892,000 5,000 0 11
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic All Polish coins Polish coins 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search