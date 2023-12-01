Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1970 MW "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,5 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 13,783,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1970 "200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place June 1, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Marciniak (8)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (8)
- Wójcicki (27)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
