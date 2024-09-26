Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1970

Circulation coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1970 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse 2 Zlote 1970 MW Sheaves and fruits
Reverse 2 Zlote 1970 MW Sheaves and fruits
2 Zlote 1970 MW Sheaves and fruits
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 315
Obverse 1 Zloty 1970 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1970 MW
1 Zloty 1970 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse 50 Groszy 1970 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1970 MW
50 Groszy 1970 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 20 Groszy 1970 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1970 MW
20 Groszy 1970 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 10 Groszy 1970 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1970 MW
10 Groszy 1970 MW
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 5 Groszy 1970 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1970 MW
5 Groszy 1970 MW
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 18

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW We were - We are - We will be
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 27

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus
10 Zlotych 1970 MW JG Pattern Nicolaus Copernicus Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Nickel
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Copper-Nickel. Plain edge
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Nickel
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
