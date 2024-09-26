Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1970
Circulation coins
10 Zlotych 1970 MW 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 79
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Silver
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern 200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko Copper-Nickel
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 3
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Copper-Nickel. Reeded edge
Average price 820 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1970 MW Pattern We were - We are - We will be Copper-Nickel. Plain edge
Average price —
Sales
0 0
