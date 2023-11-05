1 Zloty 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

