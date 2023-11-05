Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,016,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1970
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (6)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (9)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (9)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search