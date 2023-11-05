Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
1 Zloty 1970 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1970 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,016,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1970 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1970 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS69 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

