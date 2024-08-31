Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Circulation coins 1 Zloty of Peoples Republic - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

1 Zloty 1949

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1949 Copper-Nickel 87,053,000 0 761949 Aluminum 43,000,000 0 90
type-coin
type-coin

1 Zloty 1957-1985

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1957 58,631,470 - 0 1371965 MW 15,015,000 - 0 1101966 MW 18,185,000 - 0 1321967 MW Aluminum 1,002,000 - 0 861968 MW 1,176,000 - 0 811969 MW 3,024,000 - 0 671970 MW 6,016,000 - 0 521971 MW 6,000,000 - 0 661972 MW 7,000,000 - 0 321973 MW 15,000,000 - 0 351974 MW 42,000,000 - 0 651975 MW 33,000,000 - 0 381975 22,000,000 - 0 631976 22,000,000 - 0 521977 MW 65,000,000 - 0 521978 MW 80,000,000 - 0 491978 16,399,999 - 0 181980 MW 100,002,000 5,000 0 341981 MW 4,082,000 5,000 0 561982 MW 59,643,000 5,000 0 941983 MW 49,636,000 - 0 441984 MW 61,036,000 - 0 641985 MW 167,939,000 - 0 33
type-coin
type-coin

1 Zloty 1986-1988

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW 130,697,000 5,000 0 391987 MW 100,081,000 5,000 0 461988 MW 96,400,000 5,000 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

1 Zloty 1989-1990

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1989 MW 49,410,000 5,000 0 171990 MW 30,667,000 5,000 0 9
