1 Zloty 1966 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 18,185,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1966
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1966 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4504 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search