Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1966 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1966 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1966 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 18,185,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1966 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4504 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (8)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (23)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (23)
  • Numis Poland (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 24 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1966 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1966 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search