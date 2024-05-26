Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,12 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 49,636,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1983
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
