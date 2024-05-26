Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1983 MW (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 1 Zloty 1983 MW - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Bereska Numizmatyka

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,12 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 49,636,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1983 with mark MW. This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (11)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS66 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1983 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1983 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Peoples Republic Coins of Poland in 1983 All Polish coins Polish aluminum coins Polish coins 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search