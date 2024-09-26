Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1983
Circulation coins
Silver commemorative coins
Copper-nickel commemorative coins
Pattern coins
500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 32
500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 15
500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 33
500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
1 18
200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary Silver
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 24
50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre Copper-Nickel
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 1
10 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Aluminum
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 8
