Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1983

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1983 MW Marceli Nowotko
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1983 MW Marceli Nowotko
20 Zlotych 1983 MW Marceli Nowotko
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 64
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1983 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1983 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1983 MW 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1983 MW
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1983 MW
5 Zlotych 1983 MW
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Zlote 1983 MW
Reverse 2 Zlote 1983 MW
2 Zlote 1983 MW
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Zloty 1983 MW
Reverse 1 Zloty 1983 MW
1 Zloty 1983 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 50 Groszy 1983 MW
Reverse 50 Groszy 1983 MW
50 Groszy 1983 MW
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 20 Groszy 1983 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1983 MW
20 Groszy 1983 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 10 Groszy 1983 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1983 MW
10 Groszy 1983 MW
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 9

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW John Paul II
Reverse 1000 Zlotych 1983 MW John Paul II
1000 Zlotych 1983 MW John Paul II Silver
Average price 25 $
Sales
2 156
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW John III Sobieski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW John III Sobieski
200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW John III Sobieski Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Bear
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Bear
100 Zlotych 1983 MW Bear Silver
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 58

Copper-nickel commemorative coins

Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO 150 Years of Grand Theatre
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO 150 Years of Grand Theatre
50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO 150 Years of Grand Theatre Copper-Nickel
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 16
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW John III Sobieski
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW John III Sobieski
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW John III Sobieski Copper-Nickel
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Ignacy Lukasiewicz
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Ignacy Lukasiewicz
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Ignacy Lukasiewicz Copper-Nickel
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 8

Pattern coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
500 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984 Silver
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Nickel
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984 Silver
Average price 35 $
Sales
1 18
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 32
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
200 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski Silver
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary
200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary Nickel
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary
200 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 300th anniversary of the Viennese Penitentiary Silver
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bear
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bear
100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bear Nickel
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bear
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bear
100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bear Silver
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bears
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bears
100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bears Nickel
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bears
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bears
100 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern Bears Silver
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski Nickel
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern John III Sobieski Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Lukasiewicz
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Lukasiewicz
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Lukasiewicz Nickel
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Lukasiewicz
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Lukasiewicz
50 Zlotych 1983 MW SW Pattern Ignacy Lukasiewicz Copper-Nickel
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre
50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre
50 Zlotych 1983 MW EO Pattern 150 Years of Grand Theatre Copper-Nickel
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death
10 Zlotych 1983 MW Pattern 100th anniversary of Boleslaw Prus`s death Aluminum
Average price 870 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 2 Zlote 1983 MW Pattern
Reverse 2 Zlote 1983 MW Pattern
2 Zlote 1983 MW Pattern Aluminum
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Zloty 1983 MW Pattern
Reverse 1 Zloty 1983 MW Pattern
1 Zloty 1983 MW Pattern Copper-Nickel
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search