Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW SW "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 377565 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place October 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (17) Condition (slab) PF68 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (11)

Numimarket (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wu-eL (1)