Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 500 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland

500 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 201976 MW Gold 300 0 25
500 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 28
500 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

Casimir Pulaski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW SW Nickel 500 0 281976 MW SW Gold 300 0 21
500 Zlotych 1976 Pattern

Casimir Pulaski
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1976 MW Nickel 500 0 25
500 Zlotych 1982 Pattern

Training Frigate "The Gift of Youth"
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1982 MW EO Nickel 500 0 331982 MW EO Silver 25,000 1 46
500 Zlotych 1983 Pattern

XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 MW Nickel 500 0 321983 MW Silver 6,000 0 15
500 Zlotych 1983 Pattern

XXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1983 MW SW Nickel 500 0 331983 MW SW Silver 7,000 1 18
500 Zlotych 1984 Pattern

Swan
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1984 MW EO Nickel 500 0 271984 MW EO Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

Przemysl II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW SW Nickel 500 0 411985 MW SW Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

Squirrel
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW SW Nickel 500 0 211985 MW SW Silver - 0 1
500 Zlotych 1985 Pattern

40 years of the UN
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1985 MW Nickel 500 0 351985 MW Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW Nickel 500 0 381986 MW Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

Wladysław I Lokietek
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW SW Nickel 500 0 401986 MW SW Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1986 Pattern

Owl
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1986 MW ET Nickel 500 0 23
500 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

Casimir III the Great
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW Nickel 500 0 301987 MW Silver - 0 1
500 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

XV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 281987 MW ET Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

XXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW ET Nickel 500 0 351987 MW ET Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1987 Pattern

European Football Championship 1988
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1987 MW TT Nickel 500 0 271987 MW TT Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

Jadwiga
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW SW Nickel 500 0 281988 MW SW Silver - 0 0
500 Zlotych 1988 Pattern

XIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1988 MW ET Nickel 500 0 41
500 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

50 years of the Defense War
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1989 MW SW Nickel 500 0 42
500 Zlotych 1989 Pattern

Wladysław II Jagiello
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1989 MW AWB Nickel 500 0 36
