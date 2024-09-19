Pattern coins 500 Zlotych of Peoples Republic - Poland
500 Zlotych 1976 Pattern200th Anniversary of the Death of Tadeusz Kosciuszko
500 Zlotych 1976 PatternCasimir Pulaski
500 Zlotych 1982 PatternTraining Frigate "The Gift of Youth"
500 Zlotych 1983 PatternXIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984
500 Zlotych 1983 PatternXXIII Summer Olympic Games - Los Angeles 1984
500 Zlotych 1984 PatternSwan
500 Zlotych 1985 PatternPrzemysl II
500 Zlotych 1985 PatternSquirrel
500 Zlotych 1985 Pattern40 years of the UN
500 Zlotych 1986 PatternXIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986
500 Zlotych 1986 PatternWladysław I Lokietek
500 Zlotych 1986 PatternOwl
500 Zlotych 1987 PatternCasimir III the Great
500 Zlotych 1987 PatternXV Winter Olympic Games - Calgary 1988
500 Zlotych 1987 PatternXXIV Summer Olympic Games - Seoul 1996
500 Zlotych 1987 PatternEuropean Football Championship 1988
500 Zlotych 1988 PatternJadwiga
500 Zlotych 1988 PatternXIV World Cup FIFA - Italy 1990
500 Zlotych 1989 Pattern50 years of the Defense War
500 Zlotych 1989 PatternWladysław II Jagiello