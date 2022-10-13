Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)