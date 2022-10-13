Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW SW "Squirrel". Silver (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 16,85 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "Squirrel" with mark MW SW. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2022.
