Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 MW "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1983 "XIV Winter Olympic Games - Sarajevo 1984" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2674 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

