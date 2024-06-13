Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 MW "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1986 "XIII World Cup FIFA - Mexico 1986" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 897 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (10) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) PF69 (3) PF68 (7) PF67 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Marciniak (9)

Niemczyk (15)

Numimarket (3)

Stary Sklep (4)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wu-eL (1)