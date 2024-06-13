Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,9 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1985
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (15)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (7)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

