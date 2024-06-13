Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

