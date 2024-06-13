Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 MW "40 years of the UN". Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 15,9 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 500 Zlotych
- Year 1985
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 675. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1985 "40 years of the UN", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
